Daycare employees accused of encouraging ‘toddler fight club’

A St. Louis daycare is under fire following an investigation into surveillance footage which displayed toddlers fighting as the employees cheered them on.

The footage was taken in December of 2016, but a Missouri mother’s outrage continues in what she deems as inaction by authorities resulting in her plans to sue the establishment for the incident.

Nicole Merseal’s then-4-year-old son was encouraged to fight another child by teachers Mickala Guliford and Tena Dailey at the Adventure Learning Center in St. Louis, Missouri, according to a lawsuit.

Merseal accused the day care center of directing a “fight club” in court documents and permitting another child “to intimidate and harm” her son.

The city’s Department of Health and Senior Services conducted an investigation upon learning of the incident, according to a statement released to ABC News.

Documents stated that two unidentified children were interviewed and they said the teachers had allowed them to play with “Hulk Hands,” large, green gloves, and fight each other.

The investigation resulted in the firing of those two employees but allowed the establishment to stay open.

“Upon learning of the incident, the facility director fired the two staff, reported the incident to the proper authorities, and wrote an incident report to document the information,” the statement reads. “The facility also informed parents about the incident and the actions taken.

“The Section for Child Care Regulation’s report concluded that licensing rules were violated and requested that the facility take additional steps to ensure staff were trained and knowledgeable about age-appropriate activities for children. The facility completed the corrective measures in April 2017.”

Merseal believes “the daycare should be held accountable,” but instead they were given “a slap on the wrist.”

She is seeking $25,000 in damages in her civil suit against the facility.