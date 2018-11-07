Dead Brothel Owner Wins Nevada Election In Landslide

A dead man has been elected to the Nevada state assembly.

Famed brothel owner Dennis Hof was running as a “Trump Republican” when he unexpectedly died a month ago.

It was too late to remove his name from the ballot, and the dead candidate,

Hof beat his Democratic opponent by a 70% vote.

The victory over Democrat challenger Lesia Romanov was overwhelming in the right-leaning district.

After losing to a dead guy, perhaps Romanov will reconsider her political career.

Despite notices at the polling places informing voters that the candidate is deceased, he still won in a landslide.

Since Hof can’t serve, county commissioners will fill the seat, slotting in another Republican for the two-year term.