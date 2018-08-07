Dead fetus found in American Airlines plane toilet

New York District Attorney’s Office is investigating after an American Airlines cleaning crew employee discovered a dead fetus in the toilet of an aircraft at LaGuardia Airport early Tuesday morning.

The fetus was found hours after Flight 1942 arrived Monday evening in New York City from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The plane remained on the ground overnight, until AA cleaning crew came aboard before Tuesday’s scheduled departure.

One employee reportedly noticed a significant amount of toilet paper stuffed into one of the lavatory’s toilets and discovered the foot of what appeared to be a fetus while removing the toilet paper.

The disturbing discovery may have led to “delays for travelers leaving out of B gates due to out of service airplane,” AA wrote via Twitter.

Port Authority Police were first on the scene but have handed the investigation over to the DA, according to reports.

No other information is available at this time.

