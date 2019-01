The U.S. Coast Guard has reported Mary B II has capsized leaving 3 crew members overboard. Mary B is a commercial fishing boat known from “The Deadliest Catch” TV Series. The boat took water Tuesday night after being escorted in Newport due to high waves. Two of the three members were pulled from the water, unresponsive and taken to a local hospital. The Coast Guard was not able to recover the third member from the water due to the conditions.