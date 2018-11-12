Deadliest Wildfires in California History Still Raging

The search for the missing continues as wildfires continue to wreak havoc in California this morning. The town of Paradise has been devastated with most homes destroyed.

Several of the nearly 230 missing are in Butte County in Northern California where the Camp Fire has become the most destructive fire in state history.
More than a hundred have been found but at least 29 people have died.
The fire is 25 percent contained. In the southern part of the state, at least two people have died from the Woolsey fire, which along with the Hill fire has destroyed more than 90-thousand acres. The Woolsey fire is only 15 percent contained. Around 300-thousand people have been evacuated across the state, 170-thousand in Los Angeles County alone.

