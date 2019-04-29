Deadline for PBC Public School Open Enrollment Tuesday

Families of school-aged children have until Tuesday to apply for Controlled Open Enrollment (COE) for the 2019-2020 school year allowing their kids to attend an alternate Palm Beach County public school rather than their zoned “home school.”

Click here for a list of schools eligible for COE. To apply for the Controlled Open Enrollment lottery click here.

COE may be an option if a child was not selected for their preferred Choice and Career program, or a family decides to seek enrollment in another school other than their zoned home school, for whatever reason.

Families from outside of Palm Beach County or a school’s regular attendance zone are eligible to apply to schools that can accommodate additional students.

Those schools are identified based on their current capacity levels and number of available spots. Families should note that transportation will not be provided for students assigned through Controlled Open Enrollment.

The results of the COE lottery will be released on Friday, May 10.

For more information on Controlled Open Enrollment, email