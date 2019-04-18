Deadly Triple Shooting in West Palm Beach

A suspect is facing three counts of first degree murder in connection with a triple shooting in West Palm Beach.

The shooting happened Wednesday just after 10 p.m. on Cole Street, just north of Belvedere and North Military Trail.

PBSO deputies arrested 41-year-old Yuniel Martinez De La Cortera who was apprehended as he stood next to a car in the road shortly after the shooting.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on no bond.