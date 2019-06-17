Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier is 3,200 Pounds Cleaner!

633 divers spent just 2 hours cleaning up the Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday, collecting more than 3,200 pounds of trash. 1,600 pounds of that was lead fishing weights along with ladders and barbells. The cleanup also pulled more than 60 pounds of fishing line from the water and 1,626 pounds of trash. A record was set with 633 divers cleaning the ocean floor, where as the last cleanup had 614 divers. “It’s amazing to see everybody here, happy, just amazing,” Pavan said. “The last record took 24 hours, and we did it in two hours, so it’s amazing.”