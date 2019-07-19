Defense Contractor Accused of Threatening to Kill Local Congresswoman Over Vaccine Bill

A government defense contractor working in Maryland is accused of threatening to kill a South Florida member of Congress over a bill she filed which would require that public school children be vaccinated.

Court documents filed in federal court identify the member simply as “Congressperson #1.”

However, sources report the politician who received the threats is U.S. Representative Frederica Wilson. Her spokeswoman referred questions to Capitol Police.

An affidavit states that Darryl Albert Varnum left a phone message for Wilson on June 26 of this year, in which allegedly told the congresswoman to “get the f**k out,” as he believed that she was taking away his rights. The message continued, “I’ll come down to Miami b**ch. I’ll f**k you up. Like Cubans don’t even know.”

Nearly 12 minutes after that message, Varnum apparently posted a picture of the American flag and “H.R. 2527 Vaccinate All Children Act of 2019″ on his Facebook timeline. The post read, “Holocaust has begun! I’m done with this bulls***. Time to step up or ship out!”

A short time later, another post appeared stating, “All our guns are next, been trying for years!”

Varnum works for Sealing Technologies, which has a contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency, according to court documents.

The affidavit states he had access to “sensitive information” due to his job.

The vaccination bill is currently making its way through Congress.