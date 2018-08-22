Defense: Shark Already Dead Before Dragged?

The attorney for two Manatee County men accused of animal cruelty for a shark-dragging incident off the Gulf Coast claims the shark might have already been dead before being dragged behind the boat.

Robert Benac and Michael Wenzel were arrested last year after a viral video showed a shark being violently dragged behind a speeding boat while the suspects laughed and joked about it falling apart.

Their attorney says experts could not say with any legal certainty that the shark was alive when it was being towed. So no crime?

Benac and Wenzel did not attend a disposition hearing in Hillsborough County circuit court yesterday and the judge postponed it until October.

