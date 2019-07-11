Delayed ICE Raids Set for Sunday, Dems Outraged

ICE agents are planning to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants this Sunday, following through on previously delayed raids in ten U.S. cities.

In late June, President Trump put the scheduled raids on hold, as part of an effort to push lawmakers to come up with an immigration bill.

Agents are targeting around two-thousand immigrants, and plan to make arrests in known “sanctuary cities,” including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump Thursday telling reporters at the Capitol that the administrations ‘heartless raids’ will terrorize migrant children and tear families apart.

ICE said its focus is on arresting people with criminal histories and those who already have orders of removal against them.

According to reports, about three million illegal immigrants were deported under Former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Many of those deported had not committed a crime other than the fact that they were here illegally.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States at this time.

