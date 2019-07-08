Delray Beach 15 year-old Coco Gauff Loses in Round of 16 at Wimbledon

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff of Delray Beach has lost in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. She was up against number seven seed, Simona Halep.

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff [[ Goff ]] is now playing her round-of-16 match today at Wimbledon. She’s up against number seven seed, Simona Halep. No one that young has made it this far in the tournament since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Gauff lost in straight sets 6-3, 6-3

No one that young has made it this far in the tournament since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.