Delray Beach is a Straw-free Zone, Unless you Ask

If you want to drink from a plastic straw in Delray Beach, you have to ask for one.

City leaders in Delray Beach voted Tuesday night to ban restaurants from giving customers plastic straws immediately.

Under the ordinance, only straws made of paper, plant, vegetable, or other natural products will be allowed.

The ban applies to restaurants, bars and night clubs, coffee shops, convenience stores, and more.

From now until Jan. 1, 2020, customers would only get a plastic straw if they ask for one.

After Jan. 1, 2020, plastic straws will be banned completely, unless a customer needs one for a medical or physical condition.

City leaders said the measure will help the environment and save restaurants money because, they anticipate, the number of straws being distributed will go down.

Businesses who violate the ordinance after Jan. 1, 2020, will be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second, and $500 for the third.