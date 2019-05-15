Delray Beach mother lost at sea officially declared dead by judge

A judge has declared the Delray Beach mother who went missing on a honeymoon boating trip with her new husband officially dead.

The ruling came down Tuesday allowing the couple’s young daughter Emelia, to inherit her mother’s estate of more than $20,000 in various bank accounts and a Mercedes Benz. The judge held off on declaring Isabella Hellmann officially deceased until Hellmann’s husband, Lewis Bennett could sale her condo to ensure that all of the money would be put into a trust for the child.

Hellmann went missing in 2017 while sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas with Bennett.

Bennett told authorities that he woke up on May 15th after his catamaran struck something west of Cay Sal in the Bahamas. He then said he went top side and noticed that the catamaran was taking on water and he could not locate Hellmann anywhere but remembered last seeing her on the bow of the boat wearing a life vest around 1:00 AM. Bennett then said because the boat was taking on water he jumped into a raft with a satellite phone, an emergency locator beacon, and his bookbag and waited for the coast guard.

He was eventually rescued a day later and dropped off in Marathon.

After an investigation into Hellmann’s disappearance, the FBI claimed that Bennett intentionally sank the boat while off of the coast of the Bahamas by punching holes in each hull and by opening the emergency escape hatches so they would fill with water. He then scuttled the boat to make it look like they hit something.

Their verdict, however, did not hold because the boat, and therefore their evidence, was lost when it sank after the coast guard placed a beacon on it and the beacon died.

Bennett was initially charged with second-degree murder, however, he was offered a plea bargain due to the lack of evidence against him and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Relatives of Hellmann reported that they believe Bennett intentionally killed Hellmann because they argued about where they should raise their child. It was said that Hellmann wanted to raise her in the states while Bennett who is a dual British-Australian citizen, wanted to raise their daughter in Australia.

The family also attempted to get custody of the child who they say has been kept from them after Hellmann’s disappearance.

The judge, however, granted custody of Emilia to Bennett’s family who currently lives in England.

Bennett is due to be sentenced later this month. If convicted he faces up to eight years in prison and possible deportation.