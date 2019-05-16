Delray Beach Thief Steals $31K Diamond Ring and Pawns it for $80 Bucks

A landscaper is accused of stealing a $31,000 ring and pawning it for just $80 in Delray Beach, police said.

According to police, a man who lives along a golf course in the Delaire neighborhood came home last week to find his television and wife’s wedding ring missing as well as several other high-end watches, jewelry and a purse.

Investigators searched a pawn shop database for any signs of the stolen jewelry.

The search located a transaction at Value Pawn & Jewelry in Lake Worth.

According to the report, the pawn shop purchased the pricey diamond ring for $80.

Police also found a fingerprint on the ring which came back as a match to 29 yr old Melvin Alicea, of Greenacres.

Alicea is facing charges of burglary, larceny under $100,000, fraud and dealing in stolen property.

Alicea is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $13,000 bond