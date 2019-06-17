Democrat Presidential Debate Line-up June 26-27 in Miami

The Democratic National Committee announced the lineups for the first Democrat presidential debates, after a random drawing Friday in New York.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the top-polling candidate, will appear on June 27, the second of back-to-back nights of debates in Miami. He will not have to face off against Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Beto O’Rourke.

Biden will be joined on the stage by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg — but not Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), another top contender, who will debate nine other hopefuls on June 26.

The debates will air on NBC and Telemundo affiliates across the country, along with MSNBC on cable. They’ll be broadcast live from Miami.

A press release from NBC News said that candidate podium placements will be announced at a later date and will be “based on polling.”

The decision of when to air each debate lineup was made by NBC News executives, according to a Democratic official familiar with the discussion. Some of the campaigns were told that NBC’s basis for their decision was to “maximize viewership,” the official told POLITICO.