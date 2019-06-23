Democrats Converge on Miami for First Debate

This week’s Democratic National Committee primary debate in Miami will include 20 of the 24 candidates who are vying for the White House.

The candidates will take the stage on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

In selecting the lineup, the DNC decided that participating candidates must have received contributions from at least 65,000 people. They must also be at the one percent threshold in three different polls.

The 20 candidates are: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Representative Beto O’Rourke, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Governor Jay Inslee, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former Governor John Hickenlooper, Representative Tim Ryan, former Representative John Delaney, Representative Eric Swalwell, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Senator Michael Bennet.

Those who will not be included in the first debate are: Governor Steve Bullock, Representative Seth Moulton, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, and former Senator Mike Gravel.

The lineup is:

Wednesday, June 26: Booker, Klobuchar, Warren, Gabbard, Ryan, Delaney, O’Rourke, Castro, de Blasio, and Inslee.

Thursday, June 27: Biden, Bennet, Gillibrand, Harris, Sanders, Buttigieg, Hickenlooper, Swalwell, Williamson, and Yang.

In a first, the DNC is requiring that each debate includes at least one woman and one person of color as moderators. To that end, the five moderators for the first debate will be: Rachel Maddow, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, and José Diaz-Balart.

NBC says Holt, Guthrie, and Diaz-Balart will moderate the first hour of each debate on both nights, while Holt, Todd and Maddow will moderate the second hour.

While the DNC has not revealed the topics to be discussed, NBC is allowing viewers to fill out a form telling the network what questions they want to have asked.