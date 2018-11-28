Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House

On Wednesday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi was nominated by House Democrats to be the next speaker of the House. Pelosi still needs to win a majority in a roll call vote on the House floor on Jan. 3, when the Democratic party will take control of he chamber for the first time in eight years. Pelosi earned the nomination by a 203-32 vote. The 32 votes against her would be enough to sink her bid in January but she still has time to convince some of her opponents to either vote for her on the floor or vote present. If voting present, this would decrease the total number of votes needed on the floor for victory. The vote took place by private ballot in the Visitors Center of the Capitol.

Pelosi, 78, has led House Democrats for 16 years, with some members of the caucus calling for a younger leader. However, no serious prospects took on the challenge.