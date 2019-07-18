Democrats to bring $15 minimum wage bill to House floor

Democratic lawmakers are bringing a bill to the House floor to raise the federal minimum wage to 15-dollars.

At Capitol Hill Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it would give millions of American women a raise.

Nearly a third of working women would receive a raise under the #RaiseTheWage Act. We can’t pass up this opportunity to help eliminate the wage gap by raising the federal minimum wage! pic.twitter.com/yrfuCeprWG — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2019

The legislation would increase the national minimum pay rate to $15 per hour over the course of five years through scheduled annual increases.

It has more than 180 co-sponsors, including support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The current minimum wage is seven dollars and 25-cents per hour, which has not been changed since 2009.

Republican lawmakers argue that raising the minimum wage would cause small businesses to suffer and millions of people to lose their jobs.

This story is developing.