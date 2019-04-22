Democrats to Talk Trump Impeachment on Speaker Phone

An important conference call today on speaker phone, and the President will be the topic not a participant.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a private conference call with other Democrats today to discuss, among other things, the possible impeachment of President Trump.

Democrats are divided on the issue.

More progressive members of the party want to see the President impeached while others are worried about the possible political backlash headed into the 2020 election.

The idea has gained some traction since the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference.

Some Democrats feel the report shows that Trump obstructed justice, contrary to the findings of Attorney General William Barr.