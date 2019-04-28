Democrats: We May Subpoena AG Barr if He Does Not Testify

Attorney General William Barr is threatening to not testify before the House Judiciary Committee this Thursday, as he and Congressional Democrats clash over the proposed format for questioning him about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

In response, New York Democratic Representative Jerrold Sadler, who serves as committee chairman, says, “The witness is not going to tell the committee how to conduct its hearing, period.” Sadler also told CNN that if Barr does not appear, “then we will have to subpoena him, and we will have to use whatever means we can to enforce the subpoena.”

White House attorneys have already hinted that they plan to tell former White House counsel Donald McGahn II and other former officials to not comply with subpoenas from their testimonies. Last week, the Treasury Department allowed a deadline set by House Democrats to submit President Trump’s tax returns to pass.

According to Norman Ornstein, a Congressional expert at the American Enterprise Institute, “This is part of this massive resistance by the Trump administration. It’s basically a middle finger to Congress and its powers, and we’re going to see what Congress does about it.”

Nadler wants to allow each committee member to question Barr for five minutes. He also proposes a second round of questioning for both sides, and wants their attorneys to be present.

A senior Justice Department official says Barr agree to appear before Congress but not its staff, and that he should therefore only be questioned by members of Congress.

In addition, his plan calls for the committee to discuss the redacted sections of the special counsel’s report in a closed session, something to which Barr and the Justice Department object.

Daniel Schwarz, Nadler’s spokesman, says, “It would be a shame if Barr refused to show, but it is important that there be a chance to ask follow-up questions, and members should not be prohibited from asking about redacted sections, which means we would need to go into executive session in order for Barr to be able to answer in a secure setting.”

Questioning by staff members has previously been allowed during impeachment inquiries into presidents Nixon and Clinton, as well as in the investigation into the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016.