Dems blast Trump for saying he’d take foreign intel on political rivals

Democrats have been blasting President Trump following an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Wednesday night, where he said he would take foreign intel on political rivals.

“I think you might want to listen; there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” Trump said. “If somebody called from a country, Norway, ‘We have information on your opponent,’ oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos he wouldn't necessarily alert the FBI if approached by foreign figures with information on his 2020 opponent: "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it." https://t.co/yWRxMOaFqW pic.twitter.com/qwLw53s5yc — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2019

Trump also argued that these types of interactions shouldn’t be characterized as “interference.”

“It’s not an interference; they have information, I think I’d take it,” he said. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong.”

Thursday, less than a day later, the President has drawn severe criticism from about fifteen candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

In the wake of the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, many Democrats alleged that Trump’s statements to ABC News reaffirmed their beliefs that he is unfit to hold office.

Some took it a step further by renewing calls for his impeachment.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke were among those arguing that Trump’s words were more reason to begin impeachment proceedings.

Former vice president Joe Biden along with many other Democrat officials took to Twitter to condemn President Trump for, as Biden put it, “once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections.”

Trump has adamantly denied colluding with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, however, appeared unfazed by the widespread backlash opting not even to respond.

Instead of lashing out on Twitter, on Wednesday night, the President took time to watch Fox News and to correct a typo in a tweet sent from the official account of “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Trump is is expected to announce his candidacy in the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

