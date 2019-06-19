Dems Grill Hope Hicks, Trump Calls Hearings ‘RIGGED’

Wednesday, former White House communications chief Hope Hicks was behind closed doors with members of the House Judiciary Committee.

The White House has ordered Hicks not to answer questions about her time at the White House, setting up a possible legal dispute with Democrats.

Hicks was interviewed extensively by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

President Trump took to Twitter in light of Hick’s testimony to address Democrats.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump said “after three years, they want a Redo or Do Over. They gave Crooked Hillary’s people complete Immunity, yet now they bring back Hope Hicks.”

Trump wondered why Democrats “aren’t looking at the 33-thousand emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed after getting a subpoena from Congress?”

The President also called the hearings “rigged and a disgrace to our country!”

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS ARE #RIGGED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks left Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon after refusing to answer questions about the Trump White House.

Hicks who spent years as a close aide and adviser to Trump answered questions, but White House lawyers blocked her from discussing her time in the White House, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told reporters.

Following the hearing, Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline said Hicks did not answer questions preventing Congress from doing its oversight work.