Fox News is projecting that the Democrats will retake control of the House for the first time in eight years.

The Democrats needed to turn 23 of the seats to gain control of the House, however, as the votes continue to pour in, it is projected that they could win as many as 31 seats. The News station is predicting that the win will be a major setback for the Trump administration and may even bring on more Trump administration investigations.

This is a developing story.