Denver Dad Latest to Die in Dominican Republic

A Denver dad is the latest to die in the Dominican Republic, according to his family who also said he was kicked off the plane home because he was sick.

Khalid Adkins’ family confirmed to news station KMGH Wednesday that he died under unknown circumstances at a hospital on the Caribbean island, where there have been at least 11 other cases of American tourists dying in the last year.

His death comes after he wasn’t permitted to fly home Sunday after falling ill on vacation in Punta Cana with his daughter.

Before going to the airport Sunday, Adkins reportedly was injected with an unknown type of medication at a Dominican hospital so he could board his flight, but he still was forced to disembark because of his illness, according to KMGH.

“He said, ‘They pulled me off the plane and made me go to the hospital,’” his sister-in-law, Marla Strick, told news station KDVR.

Strick said he was “dripping sweat and went to the bathroom to throw up and that’s when they kicked him off the plane.”

His family said Adkins was forced to stay alone at a Dominican hospital, where he was vomiting and screaming in pain.

“His leg started to swell and that’s why he couldn’t get up. And he started sweating and vomiting,” Strick said. “He is just yelling and in pain, so he couldn’t talk to me.”

His relatives were told he was in critical condition but doctors didn’t give them an official diagnosis.

He reportedly was experiencing kidney failure and having trouble breathing.

Adkins died in the hospital as his family scrambled to raise money to bring him home on a $20,000 medevac flight.

His relatives have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to get his body back to the US.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family just wants to get his body home to hopefully get some answers.