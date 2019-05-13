Deputies arrest man in the middle of a ‘killing spree’

Authorities say they have arrested a man who went on a killing spree in Michigan.

The incident occurred in Eaton County early Friday.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a phone call from a woman stating that a man she knew kept knocking at her door and when she refused to answer, he began sending her strange text messages.

One of the text stated that “he loved her so he spared her, and she would know what that meant soon.” Another text stated that “had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his,” according to police.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect driving along Interstate 69 about an hour after receiving the call and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, the suspect, who has yet to be named, began showing the deputies photos of two women who appeared to be deceased.

“During the stop, the suspect told the deputies that he needed to show them some images on his phone,” Ingham County officials said. “The suspect proceeded to show the deputies images of what appeared to be two deceased females.”

Authorities were able to hold the suspect on several outstanding warrants as they performed welfare checks on the two women photographed on his phone.

When authorities performed a welfare check on the two women, they found them dead in their homes.

Officials identified one of the victims as 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock. Brock was found dead in her home from “multiple blunt force trauma.”

The second victim was identified as 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney. She was also found dead in her home of blunt force trauma.

In addition to the woman who contacted police, authorities identified two other women that the suspect planned to kill. Each woman as since been contacted and has not been harmed.

The suspect is currently being held at the Eaton County jail, pending his arraignment and formal charges.