Deputies warn about fake Layne Chesney fundraiser

Officials in Port St. Lucie are warning the public about a fake Gofundme page that has been made “in support of” Layne Chesney and her family.

Chesney passed away Friday after being burned on over 90% of her body while pouring gasoline on a bonfire at a friends house on New years eve of 2017.

The family has created a Gofundme page to cover the expense of the teen’s untimely death, however, the St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office is also warning would-be donors about a Gofundme scam page that seeks to profit off of Chesney’s death.

If you wish to donate to the real Layne Chesney page click here.