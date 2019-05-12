Deputies warn residents about a new phone scam

Authorities have issued a notice warning residents about a new scam that has been circulating under the guise of providing aid to police officers and their families.

The scammers are reportedly contacting residents of Okeechobee County and possibly beyond via telephone, to ask for donations for the Law Enforcement Families of Survival Fund. The scammers claim that the money collected will support the families of law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, however, has confirmed that the funds are not going to any such agency and are urging the community to be cautious of these phone calls. They are also suggesting residents never give to or agree to any donations over the phone from agencies that you didn’t call first.