Reports say Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is resigning or is about to be fired.

None of which happened today.

Rosenstein will meet with President Trump on Thursday, amid conflicting reports as to whether the Deputy Attorney General will resign or be fired.

Trump is at the annual UN meetings in New York and cannot meet face-to-face with Rosenstein, but today White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the two men have talked extensively by phone about last week’s explosive New York Times report.

Rosenstein has strongly denied the report that he considered wearing a wire in meetings with Trump last year.

He also denied discussing the 25th Amendment in an effort to replace the President. NBC reported that Rosenstein claimed he was joking about wearing a wire.

NBC News reported that Rosenstein will refuse to resign in today’s White House meeting and will say he will have to be fired if President Trump wants him out.

This follows an earlier report by Axios that Rosenstein verbally resigned in a phone call with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Rosenstein was actually at the White House today participating in a “principles meeting” amid the swirls of reports that he was about to lose his job.

Rod J. Rosenstein has offered to resign as deputy attorney general https://t.co/ZmfCXTPy8B — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2018

Rosenstein oversees the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

JUST IN: Rod Rosenstein resigning in anticipation of being fired by Trump: report https://t.co/4C6cFG1xou pic.twitter.com/3BscHJD0SQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2018

The post Deputy AG Rosenstein Headed to White House NOT to Resign appeared first on 850 WFTL.