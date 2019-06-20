DeSantis announces plan to provide $140M for new affordable housing

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced a plan to provide $140 million for the construction of new affordable housing in areas that were deeply affected by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

DeSantis announced an agreement between the state Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Housing Finance Corp. during an appearance in Marathon on Thursday.

The funding is reportedly awarded by DEO’s Rebuild Florida program and will be administered by Florida Housing.

The new plan allows housing developers and public housing authorities to apply for the funding, which must address unmet needs in areas identified as “most-impacted and distressed” by the federal government.

All developments funded will be required to meet a specific criterion which includes Green Building Standards Energy Efficiency Standards, Accessibility and Visitability Standards, and Resiliency Standards.

“This has been a problem in recent years, but the recent storms, Hurricanes Irma and Michael, have exacerbated the problem,” DeSantis said. “This will be an important step in the recovery process.”

The money will be provided through the Rebuild Florida Workforce Housing Program, a partnership of the Department of Economic Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was launched last year.

About 15,000 families have already registered for the program, according to DeSantis.

Hurricane Irma made initial landfall in Monroe County, which includes Marathon, Key West, and other nearby areas.

Monroe County is expected to get about $35 million of the funding, according to Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson.

