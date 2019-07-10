DeSantis Asks Capitol Officials to Replace Confederate General Statue

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday asked U.S. Capitol officials to remove a statue of a Confederate general that has been part of the state’s display for nearly 100 years.

DeSantis’ letter to the Capitol’s architect seeks to replace Edmund Kirby Smith’s statue with another honoring educator and civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune. It reads, “Dr. McLeod Bethune’s statue will represent the best of who we are as Floridians to visitors from around the world in our nation’s Capitol. Her legacy endures and will continue to inspire future generations.”

The McLeod Bethune statue is expected to be on display in 2020.

The Florida Legislature approved the statue switch last year. Soon after, the Lake County Historical Society agreed to take the Smith statue upon its removal from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection.

McLeod Bethune will be the first black American to be honored in the Statuary Hall Collection, which includes two representatives from each of the 50 states.

Smith was among 12 statues of former Confederate soldiers or politicians in the hall. His statue has been there since 1922.

Efforts to replace it started following the shootings of nine people in 2015 at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, by a white supremacist. A reevaluation of Confederate memorials around the country has taken place since then.

In 2016, lawmakers approved replacing the Smith statue and organized a panel to recommend a replacement.

Bethune was one of three famous Floridians, with the others being environmental author Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Publix founder George Jenkins, that were recommended to the 2017 Legislature.

Bethune emerged as the panel’s choice last year.