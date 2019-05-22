DeSantis Orders Security Review of State, County Election Systems

Governor Ron DeSantis responded Wednesday to the Mueller Report’s disclosure of Russian hacking of two Florida counties in the 2016 election by directing the Secretary of State to review the security of state and county election systems.

In a one-page letter to Secretary of State Laurel Lee, DeSantis writes that the review is to focus on cybersecurity and will cover all 67 counties. The letter reads, “The Department (of State) shall develop a plan to identify and address any vulnerabilities. You are further directed to make this a top priority of the department and report your findings to the Executive Office of the Governor upon completion of your review.”

Last week, DeSantis announced that the FBI informed him that Russians hacked two Florida counties in 2016. They also told him the hackers accessed voter information files in those counties, but not the vote tallying systems.

I directed @FLSecofState to initiate a review of Florida's elections security systems and cyber security. While 2016 election outcomes were not compromised, it is critical to protect the security of our elections which are the bedrock of our democracy. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 22, 2019

The specifics of the security review have not been disclosed.

DeSantis also stated in a news release that accompanied the letter to Lee, “Public faith in our elections is the bedrock of our democracy and we must do everything within our power to preserve the integrity of our elections systems. While the breaches did not compromise the outcome of the 2016 election, nonetheless, they highlight the importance of protecting the security of our elections system.”

The security review is to start immediately.