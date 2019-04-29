DeSantis outlaws vaping in the workplace

Tired of walking through clouds of vape smoke while you are out? Well starting next summer you may see less vaping than normal. That is because Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will ban the usage of vapor-generating electronic devices or vaping in most workplace environments. The bill titled SB 7012 was signed Friday and will go into effect starting July 1st of next year. Those found in violation of the ban can face a maximum civil penalty of $25, may have to complete 50 hours of community service, or may be required to successfully complete a school-approved anti-tobacco “alternative to suspension” program. Vaping is not outlawed in all places, however, the bill still allows those who partake, to indulge at private residences that are not used for commercial purposes and places such as stand-alone bars, designated rooms in hotels, retail vape shops, and facilities owned or rented by membership association, smoking cessation programs, or for medical or scientific research according to our news partners at CBS12. While many people support vaping as a way to cut back on the cigarette consumption, the amendment drew support from more than 68.9 percent of voters in November, and was part of a constitutional amendment that also asked voters to ban oil and gas drilling off Florida’s shorelines. It is one of 10 new laws recently implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis, including a law that makes it a second-degree, up from a third-degree felony, for anyone to kill or cause great bodily harm to police, fire, or search-and-rescue dogs or horses.