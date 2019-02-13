DeSantis requests grand jury to investigate Parkland shooting

Update:

Florida Governor Ron DeSatnis has filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court for a statewide grand jury to investigate the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

Specifically, how the Broward County School district and other Florida school districts have handled money for security and issues that impact the safety of state schools.

Wednesday, on the eve before the first anniversary of the tragic shooting that left 17 people dead at Parkland high school Marjory Stoneman Douglas Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Broward County, Florida.

DeSantis announced that he had issued an executive order calling on the Florida Department of Education to investigate school-based discipline diversion programs.

DeSantis cited Broward County’s PROMISE Program which is a mentoring program for students who commit non-violent misdemeanors as part of the investigation.

Accused school shooter Nikolas Cruz was referred to the program in 2013.

Parkland officials including former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and School Superintendent Robert Runcie faced severe criticism following what many have called the “most preventable school shooting in U.S. history.”

DeSantis removed Israel from office in January of this year, and many including families of the victims have called for Runcie’s removal.

However, the governor explained Wednesday that he legally could not suspend Broward School Superintendent Runcie because his role is not an elected position.

At the press conference, DeSantis also announced that he is extending the application period for participation in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, which allows trained staff members who are not teachers to carry a gun on school campuses.

Furthermore, the governor has directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to establish a threat analysis strategy to prevent tragedies from occurring in the future.

Watch full press conference here.