DeSantis Retracts Nearly 170 More Scott Appointments

Continuing the trend of changes he began to make upon taking office, Governor Ron DeSantis has now retracted another 169 appointments that former Governor Rick Scott made.

DeSantis sent a list of names to Senate President Bill Galvano on Friday, saying, “I am writing to inform you that I have retracted the following appointments that require Senate confirmation.”

Katie Betta, Galvano’s spokeswoman, says the Senate will comply with DeSantis’ request.

She adds, “The President will act in accordance with the Senate Rules and will direct the Secretary to return the documentation of the appointments and document the return in the Journal. Any new appointments made by Gov. DeSantis will be reviewed by the President and referenced to appropriate committees of jurisdiction for consideration.”

DeSantis has now retracted a total of 215 of Scott’s appointments.

Here’s the list of the 169 appointments that were pulled this week:

Steve Moreau, Board of Acupuncture

Darrin Rashad Williams, Board of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services

Matthew Caldwell, District Board of Trustees, Broward College

Randall Ewers, District Board of Trustees, College of Central Florida

Donald Cesarone, Construction Licensing Board

Edward McCullers, Construction Licensing Board

Scott Thomason, Construction Licensing Board

Garry Lubi, District Board of Trustees, Daytona State College

Anne Cogges Patterson, District Board of Trustees, Daytona State College

Angela Sissine, Board of Dentistry

Bruce Deardoff, District Board of Trustees, Eastern Florida State College

Edgar Allan Figueroa, District Board of Trustees, Eastern Florida State College

Ronald Hodge, Board of Employee Leasing Companies

Retired Tallahassee-area State Attorney William “Willie” Meggs, Commission on Ethics

Republican former state Sen. Garrett Richter, Commission on Ethics

Donald Shearer, Florida Board of Auctioneers

Matthew Varble, Florida Board of Auctioneers

Kerr Leuzinger, Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board

Hamid Bahadori, Florida Building Commission

James Batts, Florida Building Commission

John Gatlin, Florida Building Commission

David John, Florida Building Commission

Drew Smith, Florida Building Commission

John Wiseman, Florida Building Commission

Patrick Schirard, Florida Citrus Comission

Emmy-winning producer Chucha Barber of Tallahassee, Florida Commission on Community Service (a.k.a. Volunteer Florida)

Christina Bonarrigo, Florida Commission on Community Service

Lorena Jayne Cerio, Florida Commission on Community Service

Meghan Collins, who served in various communications roles in the Scott Administration, Florida Commission on Community Service.

Todd Demko, Florida Commission on Community Service

Ashton Hayward, Florida Commission on Community Service

Kyle Hill, Florida Commission on Community Service

Autumn Karlinsky, wife of Scott confidant and insurance lobbyist Fred Karlinsky, Florida Commission on Community Service

Natalia Martinez, Florida Commission on Community Service

Patricia Miller, Florida Commission on Community Service

Maritza Rovira Farino, Florida Commission on Community Service

Lys Rubin, wife of longtime lobbyist William Rubin, Florida Commission on Community Service

Kerry Anne Schultz, Florida Commission on Community Service

Sabeen Perwaiz Syed, Florida Commission on Community Service

Charles Jeffrey Vickers, Florida Commission on Community Service

Kelli Walker, Florida Commission on Community Service

Sherry Wheelock, Florida Commission on Community Service

Maryam Lagun Borrego, Florida Commission on Human Relations

Samantha Hoare, Florida Commission on Human Relations

Melinda Coonrod, Florida Commission on Offender Review

Jason Allen, Florida Elections Commission

John Martin Hayes, Florida Elections Commission

Lindsey Lander, District Board of Trustees, Florida Gateway College

James Surrency, District Board of Trustees, Florida Gateway College

Miguel Tepedino, District Board of Trustees, Florida Gateway College

Ashely Coone, Board of Trustees, Florida Gulf Coast University

Mario Pacella, Florida Housing Finance Corporation

David Leben, District Board of Trustees, Florida Keys Community College

James Rasmussen, Florida Prepaid College Board

JoAnn Rooney, Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

Christine Chapman, Board of Trustees, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind

Ralph Hadley, Board of Trustees, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind

Christopher Wagner, Board of Trustees, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind

Michael Boose, District Board of Trustees, Florida South Western State College

Christian Cunningham, District Board of Trustees, Florida South Western State College

Jonathan Martin, District Board of Trustees, Florida South Western State College

Danny Nix, District Board of Trustees, Florida South Western State College

Laura Perry, District Board of Trustees, Florida South Western State College

Julia Richmon du Plooy, District Board of Trustees, Florida South Western State College

Ryan Felipe Estevez, Florida State Boxing Commission

Marco Lopez, Florida State Boxing Commission

Michael Yormark, Florida State Boxing Commission

Karen Bowling, District Board of Trustees, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Palmer Clarkson, District Board of Trustees, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Laura DiBella, District Board of Trustees, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Candace Holloway, District Board of Trustees, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Orrin Wayne Young, District Board of Trustees, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Julius Davis, Florida Transportation Commission

David Genson, Florida Transportation Commission

Dean Asher, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Julian Fouche, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Maria Montalvo, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Randy Ellsworth, Board of Hearing Aid Specialists

Maria Hernandez, Board of Hearing Aid Specialists

Anthony George, District Board of Trustees, Indian River State College

Palmer Clarkson, Jacksonville Port Authority

Jennifer Hooten, District Board of Trustees, Lake-Sumter State College

Emily Lee, District Board of Trustees, Lake-Sumter State College

Jaymie Carter, District Board of Trustees, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

John Home, District Board of Trustees, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

Rodney Thomson, District Board of Trustees, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

Steven Falcone, Board of Medicine

Andre Perez, Board of Medicine

Merle Preston Stringer, Board of Medicine

Susan Amat, District Board of Trustees, Miami Dade College

Benjamin Leon, District Board of Trustees, Miami Dade College

Rolando Montoya, District Board of Trustees, Miami Dade College

Juan Zapata, District Board of Trustees, Miami Dade College

Mark Aesch, Board of Trustees, New College of Florida

Felipe Colon, Board of Trustees, New College of Florida

Garin Hoover, Board of Trustees, New College of Florida

Sandra Haas, District Board of Trustees, North Florida Community College

David Howell, District Board of Trustees, North Florida Community College

Alton Williams, District Board of Trustees, North Florida Community College Charlotte

Ann Flynt, District Board of Trustees, Northwest Florida State College

Fox Reynold Henderson, District Board of Trustees, Northwest Florida State College

Lori Kelley, District Board of Trustees, Northwest Florida State College

Donald Paul Litke, District Board of Trustees, Northwest Florida State College

Thomas Wright, District Board of Trustees, Northwest Florida State College

George Roberts, Northwest Florida Water Management District

Heather Baumwald, Board of Nursing

Jennifer Raymond, Board of Nursing

Mary Julie Talmadge, Board of Nursing

Elna Rose Vizvary, Board of Occupational Therapy Practice

Katie Gilbert-Spear, Board of Optometry

John Edmund Griffin, Board of Optometry

David Rouse, Board of Optometry

Paul Weott, Board of Orthotists and Prosthetists

Darcy Davis, District Board of Trustees, Palm Beach State College

Phillip Ward, District Board of Trustees, Palm Beach State College

Raymond Gadd, District Board of Trustees, Pasco-Hernando State College

David Garcia, District Board of Trustees, Pasco-Hernando State College

Alvaro Hernandez, District Board of Trustees, Pasco-Hernando State College

Lee Maggard, District Board of Trustees, Pasco-Hernando State College

John Mitten, District Board of Trustees, Pasco-Hernando State College

Robin Schneider, District Board of Trustees, Pasco-Hernando State College

Wendell Smith, District Board of Trustees, Pensacola State College

Sherif Assal, Board of Pilot Commissioners

Mark Block, Board of Podiatric Medicine

Soorena Sadri, Board of Podiatric Medicine

Ashley Bell Barnett, District Board of Trustees, Polk State College

Daniel Dorrell, District Board of Trustees, Polk State College

Gregory Littleton, District Board of Trustees, Polk State College

Teresa Martinez, District Board of Trustees, Polk State College

Mark Turner, District Board of Trustees, Polk State College

Dylan Albergo, Board of Professional Engineers

Scott Drury, Board of Professional Engineers

Walid Sobh, Board of Professional Engineers

Robert Crum, District Board of Trustees, Saint Johns River State College

Wendell Davis, District Board of Trustees, Saint Johns River State College

Leslie Dougher, former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, District Board of Trustees, Saint Johns River State College

Samuel Paul Garrison, District Board of Trustees, Saint Johns River State College

James Reid, District Board of Trustees, Saint Johns River State College

John Miklos, Saint Johns River Water Management District

Janet Price, Saint Johns River Water Management District

Allan Bruce Roberts, Saint Johns River Water Management District

Caridad Estevez Lee, District Board of Trustees, Santa Fe College

Jeffrey Oody, District Board of Trustees, Santa Fe College

Robert Lee Woody, District Board of Trustees, Santa Fe College

Tina Calderone, District Board of Trustees, Seminole State College

Daniel O’Keefe, District Board of Trustees, Seminole State College

Jeffrey Adams, Southwest Florida Water Management District

Ed Armstrong, Southwest Florida Water Management District

Scott Wiggins, Southwest Florida Water Management District

Pete Debelius-Enemark, State of Florida Correctional Medical Authority

Alphonas Alexander, Suwanne River Water Management District

Charles Keith, Suwanne River Water Management District

Eugene Lamb, District Board of Trustees, Tallahassee Community College

Eric Grant, District Board of Trustees, Tallahassee Community College

Arezou Jolly, Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Shaun Oxtal, Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority

Hung Mai, Tampa Port Authority

Stephen Swidal, Tampa Port Authority

Douglas Boumique, Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, Region Ten

Robert Lowe, Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, Region Ten

Erica Whitfield, Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, Region Ten

Alonzie Scott, Board of Trustees, University of West Florida

Jill Singer, Board of Trustees, University of West Florida

Daisy Lopez-Cid, District Board of Trustees, Valencia State College

Raymer Maguire, District Board of Trustees, Valencia State College

Beth Smith, District Board of Trustees, Valencia State College

Karen Cuchens, West Florida Regional Planning Council, Region One

James Roy Foreman, West Florida Regional Planning Council, Region One

Lawyer, former state representative and friend of Scott Tom Grady, Investment Advisory Council

___

The previous list of nearly 50 retracted appointments includes:

Philip Diaz, Board of Chiropractic Medicine

Dr. Zachariah Zachariah, Board of Governors of the State University System

Dr. Jay Patel, Board of Governors of the State University System

Fred Salerno, Board of Governors of the State University System

Nicole Washington, Board of Governors of the State University System

Dr. Emique Ginzburg, Board of Medicine

Nicolas Romanello, Board of Medicine

Linville Atkins, Board of Optometry

Dr. Mario Cabrera, Board of Veterinary Medicine

Dr. Christopher Smith, Board of Veterinary Medicine

Dr. Shobha Gupta, Broward College District Board of Trustees

David Maymon, Broward College District Board of Trustees

G. Edward Clement, Central Florida Expressway Authority

Randy Glisson, Central Florida Expressway Authority

Jay Madara, Central Florida Expressway Authority

Hannah Causseaux, Chipola College District Board of Trustees

Avis Craig, College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees

Robert Durrance, College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees

William Edgar, College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees

Robert Winsler, College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees

Richard Kane, Construction Industry Licensing Board

Carlos Beruff, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Joshua Kellam, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Christopher Groom, Florida Citrus Commission

Vernon Hollingsworth, Florida Citrus Commission

Robert Stork, Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees

Michael Roy, Florida Real Estate Appraisal Board

Poul Hornsleth, Florida Real Estate Commission

John Sherrard, Florida Real Estate Commission

Jeffrey Novotny, Florida Transportation Commission

Charles Powell, Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees

Joe Tannehill, Jr., Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustees

Dipa Shah, Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees

Mark Feurer, Indian River State College District Board of Trustees

Christa Luna, Indian River State College District Board of Trustees

Brantley Schirard, Indian River State College District Board of Trustees

Robert Richter, Miami-Dade College District Board of Trustees

Dr. Cindy Roe Littlejohn, Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

John Drew, Northeast Regional Planning Council

Tamela Cullens, South Florida State College District Board of Trustees

Nathan Stonecipher, St. Petersburg College District Board of Trustees

Thomas Grady, State Board of Education

Andrew Pollack, State Board of Education

Mark Goodson, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees

Maicel Green, Tallahassee Community College District Board of Trustees

Michael Millett, Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority