DeSantis Set to Sign “Sanctuary Cities” Bill

Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign legislation on Friday banning so-called sanctuary cities in Florida.

A member of his team confirmed that much, and said that Senate sponsor Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who serves as chairman of the state’s Republican Party, will be with the Governor and Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz for the bill-signing ceremony in Okaloosa County.

DeSantis promised during his gubernatorial campaign to make the ban a priority of his administration.

The state House and Senate passed the bill on May 2. Under the new law, local governments would be required to “use their best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

Although Gruters says that the estimated 200,000 undocumented immigrants living in our state do not need to fear the bill if they do not break the law, Democrats argue that minor offenses such as jaywalking or driving without a license could result in deportation.

The bill, officially known as SB 168, expands on DeSantis’ efforts to increase cooperation between our state’s legislature and federal immigration authorities. That includes encouraging local law-enforcement agencies and the Florida Department of Corrections to enter into cooperative agreements that would allow local and state correctional officers to perform some duties that are currently exclusive to federal immigration agents.

According to DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Ferre, “Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis asked the Florida Legislature to present him with meaningful legislation to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no city or county jurisdiction can get in the way of Florida’s cooperation with our federal partners to enforce immigration law. Public safety is paramount and local law enforcement agencies can and should work with the federal government to ensure that accountability and justice are one in our state.”