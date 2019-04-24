DeSantis signs death warrant for Tampa serial killer Bobby Joe Long

Ron DeSantis signed his first death warrant as governor for convicted serial killer and rapist Robert ‘Bobby’ Joe Long.

The governor’s office confirmed Tuesday that the death warrant had been signed and an execution date is set for May 23, 2019.

Before his capture, Long terrorized the Tampa-area killing at least ten women, but detectives say there could be more victims.

Long was captured after one of his victims 17-year-old Lisa McVey Noland escaped.

He was convicted and sentenced to death in 1985 with the help of Noland’s testimony.

The last death row inmate executed in Florida was José Antonio Jiménez under former governor Rick Scott.

The execution took place on December 13, 2018.

There are currently 344 inmates on death row in the state of Florida.