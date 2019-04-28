DeSantis Signs Law to Ban Workplace Vaping

Vaping will soon be against the law in places of work in the Sunshine State.

As the weekend started, Governor DeSantis signed into law SB 7012, the law which officially implements “Amendment 9,” approved by voters last November.

The law takes effect on July 1.

It includes the following:

-Adds vaping to the ban on people under age 18 smoking tobacco within 1,000 feet of a school

-Sets a fine for violating the ban to at least $250 and up to $750 for a first offense, and at least $500 up to $2,000 for each additional offense

-Requires that all fine money collected from vaping offenses be put toward children’s medical services programs

The law does still allow vaping in standalone bars, and vape and tobacco shops, as well as in designated hotel rooms and airport lounges.

The bill recently passed both the House and the Senate unanimously.