DeSantis Signs New Anti-Semitism Law

Florida is putting into place new measures to address anti-Semitism in public schools.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis took time during his mission trip to Israel to sign into law a new anti-Semitism law, which is effective immediately and includes Florida’s public universities.

Today @AGAshleyMoody joined me as I planted a tree on behalf of the people of Florida in the beautiful John F. Kennedy Peace Forest. As this tree grows, it will serve as a symbol of the strong friendship between Florida, the United States and the nation of Israel. pic.twitter.com/5IJgxWixqe — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 29, 2019

It requires that discrimination against Jewish people be treated in the same manner as acts of racial discrimination within the state’s public schools, and in accordance with the First Amendment. The law also defines anti-Semitism as including “dehumanizing or stereotypical allegations about the Jewish community.”

Upon signing the bill into law, DeSantis said, “An institution that adopts any anti-Semitic policies or guidance, that is going to be verboten.”

The new measure passed through the Florida Legislature without any dissent during the last session.

Republican Senator Joe Gruters, from Sarasota, introduced it in the Senate. Despite receiving some criticism over it, he says, “Listen, at the end of the day, you know this was positive,” said Gruters. “Every single member of the Florida Legislature— Republican, Democrat— voted for this bill.”