DeSantis, State Officials Arrive in Israel

A delegation led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has arrived in Israel.

The group, who plane touched down in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, was greeted with a Visit Florida advertisement advising visitors to “Follow Your Sunshine.”

Florida’s Emergency Management Director, Jared Moskowitz, plans to spend Monday touring Israel’s emergency management center at the Gaza border.

Our delegation will secure a historic number of memorandums of understanding for a governor’s business development mission. These agreements will benefit Floridians and Israelis for decades to come. For more info, click here – https://t.co/D4pI4FpbuV — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2019

Senator Lauren Book says she is looking forward to learning more about that country’s school security procedures during her upcoming meeting with security experts.

On Wednesday, DeSantis and members of his cabinet are scheduled to meet with Israel officials at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. to sign proclamations declaring their support for Israel.