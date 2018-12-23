DeSantis to PB Crowd: Court, Jobs Will Be My Focus

Just about two weeks before he is to be sworn-in as Florida’s 46th governor, Ron DeSantis outlined his early priorities in a speech on Saturday to a large crowd at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Governor-elect DeSantis hint that modifying Florida’s Supreme Court, and continuing Rick Scott’s focus on jobs and the economy will be equally important to him when he takes office.

DeSantis said, “I’ll be continuing to make Florida a place where investment is welcome, where businesses are welcome to come. We’ll work hard to create more jobs and have more industries. I think that’s a no-brainer.”

He added that he also wants to change the state Supreme Court’s mandatory retirement age, which is currently 70.

DeSantis explained, “That’s going to change in the future, but that’s the law now,” He will first need to nominate three justices to replace the outgoing Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who will all retire at midnight on January 8, hours before DeSantis is set to be sworn-in.

The governor-elect also voiced this thoughts on the partial government shutdown, telling the crowd, ″(Democrats) don’t want to give Trump any money for border security. As Washington goes, $5 billion… the way people in Washington think, that’s budget dust to them.”

Other featured speakers included Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.