Recovery teams are burying the dead from last week’s earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia in mass graves.

Drive through Palu, Indonesia, shows aftermath of massive earthquake and devastating tsunami that left at least 840 people dead. https://t.co/nUsCyDZzrW pic.twitter.com/Po4H39SdGC — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2018

At least 844 people are dead in the disaster that devastated the island of Sulawesi.

Four days after the quake and tsunami hit, rescue and recovery teams still aren’t able to get to some remote areas.

Emergency teams are afraid dozens of people are trapped under the rubble of one hotel in the coastal resort city of Palu.

Indonesia’s president has said he welcomes international offers of help.

The post Desperate Search For Survivors After Indonesia Earthquake And Tsunami appeared first on 850 WFTL.