Detectives Search for Sunken Car, Evidence in Killer Clown Case

Divers working for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are busy looking for evidence from a sunken car that could help in a nearly 30-year-old killer clown case.

Cold case detectives believe that the items might be tied to the May 26, 1990 fatal shooting of Marlene Warren in Wellington.

Warren was shot at her door in the Wellington’s Aero Club community by someone wearing a clown suit.

Detectives arrested Susan Keen-Warren and charged her with murder in the case in September 2017. She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial next year.

The detectives think the clown costume and murder weapon could be inside the getaway car.

John Moran Jr., whose father John Moran Sr., worked with Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, at the time, tells a local TV station, “Have you ever heard of a deathbed confession? My father told me everything that happened before he died. I knew where the car was. I knew who planned it. I knew where the gun was at.” He adds, “On his death bed, he told me that car would get me anything I ever wanted from Mike Warren.”

Michael Warren, who is a former used car dealer in West Palm Beach, served prison time for crimes including grand theft, odometer tampering, and racketeering. He has denied involvement in his wife’s murder.

He later married Sheila Keen-Warren.

The younger Moran says Michael Warren tried to bribe him after Keen-Warren’s arrest.

A search warrant issued for Warren after his wife’s arrest show a review of Moran Jr.’s phone records and charges including homicide and witness tampering. However, he has not been charged with any role in the murder.

Detectives say they have partially confirmed Moran Jr.’s claims.

Records show that someone used a burner phone to call Moran Jr. around the same time he says Warren started calling him. Owners of burner phones are not required to register their names.

However, the phone’s call log also shows the burner phone was used to contact Keen-Warren’s defense attorney, Richard Lubin, several times.

Detectives have located a 1982 Audi 4000s in the spot where Moran Jr. claims he and his father dumped the “second getaway car” that was full of evidence. However, Moran says it is the wrong car, as the getaway car is thought to be a Chrysler LeBaron.

Lubin says, “I do know enough about this case, not from the discovery process, but from my knowledge of the case, that she’s innocent.”