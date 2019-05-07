Developing: Shooting At Denver Area School, Multiple Victims Reported

Police in Highlands Ranch, Colorado have responded to a shooting at a STEM school Tuesday afternoon where ‘multiple people have been shot’ according to local officials.

Calling the current situation ‘unstable’ sheriff’s deputies in Douglas County are in the process of clearing the school room by room.

At least 2 suspects are in custody and officials are seeking a third.

This is a developing story

