Did Kim Jong Un Order Executions of Top NOKO Officials While Meeting with Putin?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are talking about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, two months after talks between Kim and President Trump broke down.

Kim and Putin met today on an island near the eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok.

Putin afterward expressed his willingness to be a mediator in stalled talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

Trump and Kim walked away with no deal in February after talks in Vietnam fizzled.

Kim insisted on the lifting of all sanctions against the isolated communist state in exchange for limits on the North’s nuclear program.

But, there are reports that while Kim Jong Un was smiling and waving with Vladimir Putin in Russia, there was a house cleaning in the upper

echelon of his regime with the possible execution of four top officials who allegedly took bribes to leak information to the US during the

failed negotiations in Vietnam.