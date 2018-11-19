Did President Trump Call Rep. Adam Schiff a Bad Word?

Congressman Adam Schiff is responding to President Trump’s seeming crude tweet.

Trump took to Twitter of over the weekend and in what appears to be a typo, called the Democrat from Southern California a curse word by spelling his last name S-C-H-I-T-T instead of with two F’s.

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Schiff fired back saying his new nick name is a good one, and added a joke about Trump’s written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.