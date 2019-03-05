Did Roger Stone Violate Judge’s Gag Order?

Prosecutors are claiming that Roger Stone may have violated a judge’s gag order with a post that had the caption, “Who Framed Roger Stone?”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller notified District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson about the image Stone shared after Judge Jackson barred Stone from speaking publicly or making any social media posts about his case.

Stone was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year and charged with witness tampering and obstruction in connection to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.