Disney, AT&T Ready to Challenge Netflix with Streaming

Streaming your favorite shows and movies is about to change, again.

Disney and WarnerMedia are launching new streaming services over the coming months and into next year. That means hit movies such as “Black Panther” and “Moana” will only be found on one service.

WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, also plans to launch its own streaming service for its large library of popular films and HBO series.

According to Paul Verna at eMarketer, a digital research company, “There’s definitely a lot of change coming. People will have more choices of what to stream, but at the same time the market is already fragmented and intimidating and it is only going to get more so.”

According to research firm Deloitte, around 55 percent of U.S. households subscribe to paid streaming video services. A decade ago, the rate was just 10 percent.

Disney Plus will launch in late 2020 with new Marvel and Star Wars programming, as well as animated and live-action movies and shows. Disney CEO Bob Iger says the monthly price will be less than Netflix, which costs between $8 and $14 a month. The reason? Disney’s library will be smaller.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia service will have a three-tiers, although pricing has not been announced.

In addition, research group TDG is predicting that all of the major TV networks will launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming services within the next five years.