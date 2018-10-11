Disney CEO Bob Iger Starts the Day at 4am

Just a little fun fact! CEO Bob Iger, of the famous Walt Disney World wakes up around 4am every morning and believe it or not, does not check his phone! He heads to the gym for his morning exercise routine. Iger believes that doing this, sets him up for success. He said reading his phone is distracting so he will only touch his phone after his morning workouts. To run such a large and non-stop company, he must be doing something right to be able to keep up in this fast paced world. Would you be able to not touch your phone first thing in the morning and head to the gym to start your day?