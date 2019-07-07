Disney Channel Actor Cameron Boyce Dies at Age 20

Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles on Disney Channel’s “The Descendants” and “Jessie,” has died at the age of 20.

The Boyce family confirmed his passing to E! News on Saturday with this statement: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles.

He also starred in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” with Shia LaBeouf, and “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler.

In “Descendants,” he played Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos.

Boyce was set to appear in the HBO comedy series, “Mrs. Fletcher,” which debuts this fall.

According to his biography, he was also cast to play the leading role of Cal in the indie feature, “Runt.”

The late actor was also involved in many philanthropic causes, according to Disney Channel. He was closely involved with the Thirst Project, a non-profit that provides communities with safe drinking water.